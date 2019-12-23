Judge withdraws from Sowore’s suit

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday withdrew from the fundamental rights enforcement suit instituted by the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore is seeking an order for his release from the custody of the Department of State Service (DSS)

The DSS has not filed fresh charges against the activist since he was rearrested in court premises on December 6 barely 24 hours after being released from the agency’s detention.

In the wake of the scandal that greeted the controversial rearrest of Sowore, the attorney-general of the federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, asked the state police to transfer the case file to his office.