Judge Refuses to Drop Jussie Smollett’s Latest Felony Charges

Jussie Smollett is still embroiled in his messy legal battle.

Recall that Smollett was indicted by the new special prosecutor, Dan Webb, in February over his famous ‘staged’ hate crime of 2019. At the time, Webb shared a statement, saying, “further prosecution of Jussie Smollett is in the interest of justice.” Webb was brought on to the case in August 2019 to examine why charges against Smollett were dropped in March 2019.

This decision to renew charges against Smollett angered the Chicago’s State Attorney, Kim Foxx, who first tried the case. Foxx called the renewed charges “bullshit” decision and wondered why so much credence is being given to what she dismissed as merely at “prank.”

Also, Smollett’s lawyers contended in an emergency petition that a judge violated the actor’s authority and misconstrued the law when he ordered a new special prosecutor to be in charge of the case.

Now, Page Six reports that the former Empire star’s renewed charges won’t be dropped.

Speaking about why she dismissed Smollett’s charges last year, Foxx said: “This issue with Smollett … excuse my language, it’s bullshit. We have an abysmal homicide clearance rate; we have horrible violence; and [the attention is on] this case about a low-level offense with an actor who pulled a prank,”

She continued, “I’m not saying it wasn’t offensive; I’m not saying it wasn’t something that garnered our attention; but a year later, when I’m sitting with parents who are mourning the loss of their children.”

Foxx said that regular Chicagoans “thought that this case was stupid” and “have moved on.” She added that “the fact that those in power … have chosen not to, I think speaks volumes.” We can’t wait to see how this pans out.