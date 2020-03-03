Judge Judy, the favourite family legal show, will finally come to an end in 2021 after 25 seasons.

The host, Judy Sheindlin, has, however, explained on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she has a new show due to arrive in 2022 entitled Judy Justice.

“I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it’s been successful,” she told Ellen. “Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program,” she said. “Because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns. But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.”

She didn’t give many details about the new show, she did indicate that there will be plenty of reruns now that CBS owns the complete run of Judge Judy. Sheindlin is also reportedly the highest-paid personality on TV, bringing in an impressive $47 million a year.