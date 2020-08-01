Judge Grants Request to Allow Nicki Minaj’s Husband be Present at Child’s Birth

A judge has granted the request of Nicki Minaj’s Husband, Kenneth Petty to be present at the birth of his child with the singer.

Petty had filed a special court documents seeking provisions that will allow him to be present for the birth of their first child.

You may recall, Kenneth was arrested by the feds in March as a result of failing to register as a sex offender in California, where he now resides with his Minaj.

Part of the conditions of his pretrial release, places travel restrictions on him that will keep him in California.

A judge has granted Kenneth Petty’s request to modify his pretrial restrictions to allow him to travel with Nicki Minaj periodically as her manager and he would also like the curfew modified in case she delivers their baby outside of his time restrictions.

