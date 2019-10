A judge at the Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo state, Justice Abdul Dogo has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

According to local media, Justice Dogo was kidnapped with his driver at Ibilo/Isua Akoko axis, a border town between Ondo and Edo states, on their way to Akure from Abuja on Tuesday.

Neither the police nor the judge’s family has made a statement regarding the kidnap.

It is not yet clear of a ransom demand has been made.

More to follow…