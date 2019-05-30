Judge Declares Rapper Kodak Black a ‘Danger to the Community’

A judge has ruled in favour of the prosecutors, which is why Kodak Black will remain in jail for the foreseeable future.

Recall that the rapper was arrested earlier this month on federal and state weapons charges right before he was scheduled to perform at Rolling Loud Miami. His bond was initially set at $550,000, but the state appealed the judge’s decision to release him on bond due to prior convictions. The judge agreed and Kodak was denied bond.

The rapper is set to appear in court for allegedly falsifying information on firearm applications this summer. WPLG Local 10 adds that the judge has called Kodak a “danger to the community because he wants to have access to guns.”

“I’m very concerned with the type of guns he wanted to get a hold of … and that he has a prior [criminal history],” U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno said, per the Miami Herald. “He was out on bond [from the South Carolina case], and he committed an offense.”

Additionally, feds have allegedly connected him to an attempted shooting that took place in March, Complex adds. No one at the scene was hit, but one of the weapons that Kodak purchased with his allegedly falsified firearm applications was found at the scene with his fingerprints on it. Meanwhile, a Porsche Panamera that was seen at the scene of the crime was later found abandoned nearby. Authorities are currently investigating three other shootings in the Miami area that they believe could be in connection with Rolling Loud.

The 21-year-old was previously indicted for sexually assaulting a teenage girl in 2016. He could face up to 30 years in prison. One of the key reasons for his arrest relates to this case, as he reportedly lied and said he was not under indictment, which prohibits him from legally purchasing firearms.