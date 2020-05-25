Jude Okoye Asks Cynthia Morgan: “Somebody Has to Take Blame for Your Failure?

Jude Okoye says he has no hands in whatever happened to Cynthia Morgan.

The record label boss addressed all the allegations against him during an Instagram Live with Tunde Ednut, in which he noted that Cynthia Morgan has been free since 2017, and he should not be blamed for her failure in the industry.

The drama began after Morgan went on an Instagram Live chat, during which she talked about how she fell out with her record label (owned by Jude Okoye), lost her name and her royalties. She added that she doesn’t have access to her VeVo account anymore; she suffered so much losses and has been battling depression ever since. Her revelation moved folks, with many launching a campaign to bring her back to the spotlight.

Well, Okoye says the allegations are not true. “How can I hold somebody’s papa and mama’s name?” he said, asking why Morgan is blaming him for her ‘failure.”

He said a lot more.

Watch the clip below:

