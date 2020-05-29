Jude Okoye Alleges That May D Begged Him to be Signed Back in 2019

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Jude Okoye Alleges That May D Begged Him to be Signed Back in 2019

Jude Okoye is alleging that May D begged to be signed back to his label in 2019.

The label boss made this known in his interview with Ubi Franklin.

Okoye alleges that himself and May D met at his apartment over drinks where the musician broached the subject of being signed on to his Northside Entertainment label.

May D was said to have apologised for any wrongdoing in the past and rejecting his previous contract.

Jude Okoye said he however denied the request, given that he was yet to make a full recovery from the heartache brought about by PSquare’s separation.

Ubi Franklin invited May D to come on his show to speak his side of that conversation but the artiste declined the invitation stating that he knew Ubi was on Jude Okoye’s side.

Watch Jude Okoye’s interview below.

View this post on Instagram

with @judeengees powered By @glenfiddich_ng

A post shared by Mr Ubi Ekapong Ofem (@ubifranklintriplemg) on

,

Related Posts

Omotola Ekeinde is Uneasy as Hubby Flies Out Chinese Nationals

May 29, 2020

Cozy Pictures of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Hit the Internet

May 29, 2020
Anita Joseph

Anita Joseph Hits Hard at Trolls for Mocking Her Husband

May 29, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply