Jude Okoye Alleges That May D Begged Him to be Signed Back in 2019

Jude Okoye is alleging that May D begged to be signed back to his label in 2019.

The label boss made this known in his interview with Ubi Franklin.

Okoye alleges that himself and May D met at his apartment over drinks where the musician broached the subject of being signed on to his Northside Entertainment label.

May D was said to have apologised for any wrongdoing in the past and rejecting his previous contract.

Jude Okoye said he however denied the request, given that he was yet to make a full recovery from the heartache brought about by PSquare’s separation.

Ubi Franklin invited May D to come on his show to speak his side of that conversation but the artiste declined the invitation stating that he knew Ubi was on Jude Okoye’s side.

Watch Jude Okoye’s interview below.

