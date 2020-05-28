Jude Okoye Addresses the MayD Controversy: “I Was Helping him Out”

Jude Okoye has finally addressed the allegations leveled against his family by singer MayD.

Last week, after Cynthia Morgan went on an Instagram Live chat to open up about how she fell out with Jude Okoye and lost everything, MayD has hopped on the app to also speak about his time with the Okoye Brothers, who he had claimed took advantage of him. Read all about it here.

Jude has now set the records straight: he was only helping MayD. “He was never my artiste,” he said in a new chat with Ubi Franklin, adding that he never gave MayD any contract and even allowed the young singer to tag along on his events. Which is why he found it shocking that, after a decade, MayD has resurfaced and is attempting to smear his name.

Watch the clip below:

