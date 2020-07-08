Jude Law May Play Captain Hook in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’

So, Jude Law may return to our screens as Captain Hook in the upcoming Disney live action movie, Peter Pan & Wendy.

According to THR, the is in talks to play the villainous captain based on Disney’s 1953 animated movie. Director David Lowery co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks, and will helm the production.

This, however, will not be the first Peter Pan & Wendy live-action.

The report continues:

Steven Spielberg’s 1991 film Hook starred Robin Williams as a an adult Peter, and co-starred Dustin Hoffman as Captain Hook. Universal and Columbia’s 2003 movie Peter Pan featured Jason Isaacs as the villainous pirate, while most recently, Warner Bros. released Pan, the 2015 origin story starring Hugh Jackman that faltered at the box office.

We can’t wait for the remake!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

