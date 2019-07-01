Jude Ighalo’s Wife Sonia Slams His Bother for Throwing a Party in Their Home

Sonia Ighalo has taken to her Instagram to drag the heck out of Jude Ighalo‘s brother after she learned of the party he threw in their home while they were away.

According to Sonia, they had left the house in the care of the family member, and it came as a shock to discover the photos of the house party he threw. Which is why she has demanded that he take down the video of the house party, while also dismissing him as a ‘motherfucker.’

See her post below:

Jude Ighalo is currently in Egypt representing Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations.