It’s been six years since Jude Okoye and his lady love, Ify Okoye took that walk down the aisle.

The couple and parents to two daughters, had a fitness themed photoshoot to celebrate their journey.

Posting pictures from the shoot on Instagram, Ify Okoye said;

“6 years already??? Time flies when you are truly having the time of your life… Cheers to many more years of love and friendship..I love you baby @judeengees”.

Happy anniversary to them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook