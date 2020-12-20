JT Tom West’s Cousin, Mimi Debunks Afrocandy’s Claim that He was Shot on Film Set

A first cousin to late actor, JT Tom West has debunked earlier claims made by Afrocandy that the actor was accidentally shot with a loaded gun on a movie set, resulting in his death.

Mimi released a video stating that her cousin was involved in a car accident along Epe expressway and didn’t die until threw days after the accident.

She accused Afrocandy of spreading lies, whole insisting that JT Tom West died after being operated at Island Maternity Hospital for internal bleeding where he was transferred to after being initially attended to at Safeway Hospital.

See video below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

