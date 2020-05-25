Joy Tongo Release Official Statement on Cynthia Morgan’s Situation, Says Her Slander Will No Longer Be Tolerated

Cynthia Morgan’s erstwhile manager, Joy Tongo has released an official statement to address the ongoing situation between the musician, her former label boss, Jude Okoye and herself.

The Jton record owner, established that she drafted the contract Cynthia Morgan signed with Northside Music Group after Morgan had reviewed it.

Tongo disclosed that she parted ways with Morgan after the latter became ‘unmanageable’. She went further to state that the ‘German Juice’ crooner was fabricating lies in order to garner sympathy and such slander will no longer be tolerated.

Read official statement below.

Effyzie music boss, Taiye Alliu also dropped his 2 cents in a couple of tweets requesting the singer to own up to her mistakes.

Eldee hopped on the wagon too tweeting;

”Don’t willingly sign a contract & then turn around a while later to complain about how you’re being “cheated”. If the terms are no longer favorable, renegotiate, but remember that your partner also reserves the right to accept the new terms.

“You can’t sign a financial agreement and expect to change the terms halfway into the deal, unless that option/clause exists in the agreement to begin with.” he tweeted

