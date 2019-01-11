Toure´ Neblett has apologised after he was called out for workplace sexual harassment by a former colleague.

In a statement shared via his rep, the journalist said: “On the show, our team, including myself, engaged in edgy, crass banter, that at the time I did not think was offensive for our tight-knit group. I am sorry for my language and for making her feel uncomfortable in any way. As a lead on the show, I should have refrained from this behavior. I have learned and grown from this experience.”

The drama all started after the journalist appeared on dream hampton’s Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly, where he spoke about his 2008 BET interview with R. Kelly in which he asked the disgraced singer to comment on the allegation that he likes underage girls.

Touré also appeared on The Clubhouse with Mouse Jones podcast, where he once again discussed Kelly. But when the link to the podcast was shared on Instagram, a comment by make-up artist Dani on the post caught many people’s attention.

Dani alleged that Touré sexually harassed her while she worked with him on a show, saying, “He couldn’t stop asking me to do anal, how I looked naked, if I had sex over the weekend, what it would be like to f–k me.”

Dani further noted that she often made sure she had crew members with her while she got him ready for the People/Entertainment Weekly show. Eventually, Dani quit after reporting Touré to human resources and according to her account, he was immediately fired.

Now, she said Touré sent her an apology via Instagram, which she shared with ESSENCE.

Asked why she is calling the journalist out, she said, “He went on Hot97 to talk about Harvey Weinstein (after he apologized). I accepted his apology and was ok to move on but, you can’t be a sexual predator and go around shaming other predators. When I saw him going around as R. Kelly’s docuseries spokesman to different radio stations, the lies had to stop. I’ve worked with Mouse Jones before and wanted him to know the truth.”

Swipe to see all the screenshots of the apology allegedly made by Touré in November 2017: