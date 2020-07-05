Journalist Gimba Kakanda Shades Genevieve Nnaji and Adesua Etomi, Calls Them Average Actresses Compared to Mercy Johnson

Gimba Kakanda isn’t really impressed with of two of Nollywood’s sweethearts’ acting prowess, Genevieve Nnaji and Adesua Etomi.

The journalist took to Twitter to share his opinion, comparing the talent and range of Genevieve Nnnaji and Adesua Etomi to Mercy Johnson and stating that of the three, Mercy Johnson is definitely the better actress.

Johnson he believes, has been stretched in the course of her career and has exhibited better acting range over the years which takes a great deal of talent to exhibit. Therefore, she’s definitely not in the same league as the other two.

According to Kakanda, Nnaji is an average actress in his books and Etomi is just a less popular Genevieve with less movie credits.

