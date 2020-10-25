Jota completes Liverpool fightback to down Sheffield

Diogo Jota scored the winner as Liverpool completed a spirited fightback to beat Sheffield 2-1 at Anfield Saturday and move up second on the embryonic Premier League table.

Jurgen Klopp’s side trailed to Sander Berge’s controversial first half penalty at Anfield.

But Roberto Firmino equalised before the break and Portugal forward Jota completed the escape act with his second goal since signing from Wolves in September.

After losing Virgil van Dijk to a serious knee injury in last weekend’s Merseyside derby draw at Everton, the Reds have proved they can survive without their influential Dutch centre-back with their first win in three Premier League games.

Liverpool are now level on points with leaders Everton, who have a superior goal difference and play their game in hand at Southampton on Sunday.

