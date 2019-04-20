Joshua to get New Opponent after Miller Drug Fail

A new opponent for Anthony Joshua’s June 1 heavyweight fight in New York will be announced next week, promoter Eddie Hearn said on Twitter on Friday.

Joshua, the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world champion, had been scheduled to fight American Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller but the New York State Athletic Commission refused to sanction the fight, saying that Miller had committed a violation relating to use of a prohibited substance.

‘Big baby’ Miller has denied taking a banned substance.

“I have NEVER knowingly taken any banned substance and when I found out the news last night I was totally shocked,” Miller said on Instagram.

ESPN reported that Miller had tested positive for the banned substance GW1516, which boosts endurance and helps athletes burn fat, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

The American broadcaster reported on Friday that Miller had also failed a second test for another substance.

“Remember don’t believe everything you hear and see. The facts will prevail and I shall be vindicated,” Miller said.

“I don’t have anything to hide and the truth will make itself known.”

Joshua’s June 1 bout with Miller was set to be his debut across the pond, and he will now take on a yet to be named opponent on the same date.