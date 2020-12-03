Joshua to defend world titles against Pulev in front of 1000 fans

Heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua will defend his three world titles against Kubrat Pulev in front of 1,000 fans at Wembley Arena next weekend.

Nigerian-born Joshua will return to the ring for the first time since his revenge mission against Andy Ruiz Jr last December.

AJ’s Promoter Eddie Hearn said: “I can’t tell you how happy I am to see fans returning to our live boxing events.

“Whilst the team have done an incredible job over the last 10 months we live and breathe through the energy and atmosphere that a live crowd generates

“It’s so fitting that they can return for an AJ fight, when through the last few years he has broken all kinds of attendance records in the U.K. and beyond. This is such a positive move for boxing and all sport. Welcome back!”

Joshua and Pulev will headline a card which includes Lawrence Okolie’s world title challenge against former champion Krzysztof Glowacki.

Hughie Fury will take on Mariusz Wach, Martin Bakole faces a crossroads test against Sergey Kuzmin and Souleymane Cissoko faces Kieron Conway.

Joshua must successfully defend his belts if he is to secure an eagerly anticipated unification clash with fellow world champion Tyson Fury.

Fury, 32, is expected to be ringside at Wembley Arena to watch the bout.

