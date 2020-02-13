Joshua tips Fury to bury Wilder

The WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, has said Tyson Fury will defeat Deontay Wilder.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Joshua insisted his fellow Brit can “hurt or out-box” the American.

Fury will challenge Wilder for the WBC heavyweight championship on February 22 in Las Vegas.

The bout comes before Joshua is expected to defend the IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Kubrat Pulev in London.

Asked about his rivals’ rematch, Joshua said:

“Wilder coming through is better because [a fight with me] is what people have been eagerly anticipating.

“But I think Fury can win. For Wilder to win he has to knock Fury completely out, and he couldn’t do that the first time.

“For Fury to win, he can hurt Wilder or out-box him. Fury has more to his arsenal so that’s why I’m leaning to him.

“Good luck to Fury – it would be great to have two heavyweight champions here in England.”