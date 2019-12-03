Joshua tears sparring partners apart ahead of Weekend’s clash with Ruiz

Nigerian-born British boxer Anthony Joshua has reportedly dropped his sparring partners ahead of this weekend’s rematch match against Andy Ruiz Jr in Saudi Arabia.

Timothy Moten who has been working with AJ in camp, revealed that Joshua has stepped things up in his training – to devastating effect.

Speaking to MailOnline, the 27-year-old: “There have been guys here, I don’t want to say any names, but I’ve seen guys come into camp, get blown away and get sent home that same week.

“He’s dropped a few of his sparring partners and he’s rocked a lot. Joshua is by far the hardest hitter I’ve been in the ring with.”

Moten also interestingly revealed that Joshua has been sparring another Mexican heavyweight in the hope of being prepared for the bombs that Ruiz Jr will inevitably try and land come December 7.

He added: “There’s always a point in every Andy Ruiz fight where he reverts to that Mexican background and he is ready to bang, we saw that with Anthony Joshua in the first fight.

“When Joshua floored him, he was hurt and that Mexican style came out. Joshua has been sparring a Mexican heavyweight, Elvis Garcia, who is exactly the same.”

The boxing world was left stunned Joshua was dropped four times by less-fancied Ruiz Jr on the way to a shock seventh-round stoppage loss in New York.

But he has vowed to reclaim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight world titles on Saturday.