Joshua Targets Wilder, Usyk in Heavyweight Mayhem

Boxing Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has made clear he wants a unification showdown with Deontay Wilder followed by a clash with new-boy Oleksandr Usyk.

A massive month for the heavyweight division sees Wilder take on Dominic Breazeale on May 18 followed by Usyk’s heavyweight debut against Carlos Takam a week later.

Joshua then takes centre stage as he defends his IBF, WBA and WBO belts against Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller at New York’s Madison Square Garden on June 1.

The Nigerian-born pugilist says the heavyweight division is full of talent, but is in no doubt who he wants fight next if he can get past big-punching Miller on his US debut.

“It’s really good because we’ve got me and Miller, Wilder vs Breazeale, (Tyson) Fury vs (Tom) Schwarz, Dillian Whyte is going to do something, Usyk vs Takam.

“The heavyweight division is alive. It is booming,” Joshua told Sky Sports.

“I think it will be class if I can fight Wilder for the undisputed title and then I could fight Usyk because then that would be the undisputed heavyweight champion versus the undisputed cruiserweight champion at heavyweight. That would be unbelievable.”

Public clamour for Joshua to fight Wilder continues to grow, and the 29-year-old admits he is desperate to get his hands on Wilder’s WBC title.

“I’ve done the [Joseph] Parker fight, I fought for that [WBO] title,” Joshua said. “I’ve fought (Alexander) Povetkin, now I’ve got to do Miller and I just need to get past this one.

“If I don’t get Wilder, what am I doing it for? If I don’t get my hands on the WBC belt, what am I doing it for? I really want that chance and that opportunity.”

Wilder boasts 39 knockouts from his 41 bouts but Joshua believes Breazeale – whose only career loss came at the hands of the Briton at London’s O2 in 2016 – is capable of seriously testing the undefeated WBC champion.

“I think Breazeale could cause Wilder some problems. It will be interesting to see him if Wilder can match him in boxing skill,” Joshua said.

“They’re both decent boxers. Breazeale is an Olympian but Wilder is just very quick, so if he catches Breazeale early it might be lights out as we have seen his last 40-odd fights.”