Joshua Rips Miller, Says Big Baby Doesn’t Deserve to be in a Ring

Heavyweight champion of the world, Anthony Joshua has finally given his take on the last week’s drama involving now canceled opponent Jarrell Miller.

Joshua, the reigning WBO, IBF, WBA, IBO champion, was scheduled to defend his belts against Miller on June 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The contest – Joshua’s debut in the US, was heavily hyped – but had to be cancelled when the news first broke that Miller had tested positive for the banned performance enhancer GW1516.

Miller initially denied that he ever took any banned substances to prepare for the fight, but then as the week played out – it was revealed that he failed two additional drug tests – coming up positive for EPO, HGH and again for GW1516.

The New York State Athletic Commission denied Miller’s application for a boxing license in the state, and now Joshua’s handlers are locking down a late replacement for the event.

Reacting, Nigerian-born Joshua said Miller does not deserve to be in the ring with anyone right now.

“I don’t want to talk too much about the situation with Jarrell Miller, because it is not in my character to knock a man when he is down. But there are a lot of things he has said previously, at press conferences and in the build-up – and I wanted to crack him in his jaw,” Joshua stated, according to Sky Sports.

“But I know when you are in a position, you have to lead by example, and I knew that was not the right thing to do. But the lesson to learn is that karma works in various ways – what goes around will come back around. I feel he has taken fate and his own blessings out of his own hands.

“Sometimes be respectful – I know it is a fight – but be respectful, be appreciative and lead by example. What he has done is not lead by example. Cheats will get found out and hustlers and hard workers will always rise to the top. Good luck to Jarrell Miller with whatever he does in his life – but he does not deserve to be in a ring with me or any other heavyweight right now.

“I don’t know what the future holds, that is not up to me, that is up to the governing bodies but they will make the right call. We are currently looking for alternative options. I have got another four and a bit weeks of sparring. Whoever the fighter may be, I am going to keep my chin down, hands up and I am ready to slug it out with whoever.”