Joshua reveals fight plan for Pulev

Anthony Joshua can’t wait to return to the ring after outboxing Andy Ruiz Jr over 12 rounds to regain the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles.

Kubrat Pulev stands in his way now, with victory on Saturday at the SSE Arena in Wembley likely to set up an undisputed fight with Tyson Fury, after the Briton’s emphatic win over Deontay Wilder earlier this year.

After injury in 2017 and the global pandemic earlier this year forced the postponement of their fight, the veteran Bulgarian is likely preparing for his final chance at a world title aged 39.

And the heavyweights will put on a show in front of 1,000 spectators as the first boxing event in the UK to welcome back fans since lockdown, which has AJ especially excited.

“The pressure I went through was tough mentally, but it has given me thicker skin,” Joshua said.

“I want to be successful in boxing and that is why I fight the top fighters.”

Nigerian-born Joshua insisted he was ready to take punches and go all 12 rounds if needed to ensure he takes his record to 24-1 on Saturday.

He added: “I have been punched by the strongest people many times and I am still here today.

“Just because I took a loss to Ruiz, that is not enough to change me because I have character.

“I will definitely get hit and he will definitely get hit and it will be about the last man standing.

“I am prepared for it to go to the final bell, I feel I am a 15-round fighter and if it needs to go 12, I am ready.”

Pulev, meanwhile, said he has been waiting for his moment to fight the Briton after he was denied a world title shot in 2017, when he suffered a shoulder injury in training ahead of a clash with Joshua at the Principality Stadium.

“I’m ready for this fight. We spend a long time waiting because 2017 I had a problem and that is why I tell my trainer we must go for the win,” the 39-year-old explained.

“That is why I said let’s not fight now (in 2017), because I believed this fight would come again one day and I’m here now, ready to fight good and ready to win.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

