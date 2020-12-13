Joshua knocks out Pulev to retain titles

Anthony Joshua cored a dominant ninth round knockout of Bulgaria’s Kubrat Pulev at London’s Wembley Arena on Saturday.

In front of 1 000 fans after easing of measure following the coronavirus pandemic, Joshua ensured there was no repeat of a shock defeat in his first clash with Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 as the 39-year-old Pulev was swotted aside.

Pulev had lost just once previously in his career to Wladimir Klitschko in 2014, but was outclassed by Joshua, who could have had victory wrapped up within three rounds.

Twice Pulev was given a count by the referee in round three after he was left flailing on the ropes by an explosive burst of punches from Joshua.

The IBF, WBA and WBO world champion then surprisingly took his foot off the accelerator to allow Pulev to hang in the fight.

But in round nine three uppercuts in quick succession put Pulev back on the canvas and this time he did not get back up in time as Joshua took his career record to 24-1.

Attention will now turn to the possibility of a much-anticipated clash with WBC champion Tyson Fury in 2021.

“I’m up for anything. Who wants to see Anthony Joshua box Tyson Fury in 2021?” Joshua asked the crowd to a chorus of cheers.

“I started this game in 2013 and I’ve been chasing the belts ever since.

“Whoever has got the belt, I would love to compete with them. If that is Tyson Fury then let it be Tyson Fury.”

Fury also confirmed he wants the fight with a post on social media shortly after Joshua’s win.

“I want the fight, I want the fight next,” said Fury, who has not been in the ring since beating Deontay Wilder in February.

“I’ll knock him out inside three rounds.”

