Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome Baby Daughter

Congratulations to Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson!

According to THR, the couple welcomed their first child together, and the actress’s rep said: “Both mother and baby are happy and healthy.”

This comes after Turner-Smith shared a nude maternity photo holding a bouquet of flowers, in which she revealed to to become a mother is a “fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation.”

Jackson and Queen & Slim star Turner-Smith tied the knot in December. The private couple’s relationship became publicly known in August, when Turner-Smith posted an intimate Instagram photo of herself with Jackson, along with the caption: “Two people who only fancy each other a little bit.”