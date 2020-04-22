Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome Baby Daughter

ukamakaCelebrity / MoviesNo Comment on Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Welcome Baby Daughter

Congratulations to Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson!

According to THR, the couple welcomed their first child together, and the actress’s rep said: “Both mother and baby are happy and healthy.”

This comes after Turner-Smith shared a nude maternity photo holding a bouquet of flowers, in which she revealed to to become a mother is a “fantastic voyage that begins in wonder and transformation.”

Jackson and Queen & Slim star Turner-Smith tied the knot in December. The private couple’s relationship became publicly known in August, when Turner-Smith posted an intimate Instagram photo of herself with Jackson, along with the caption: “Two people who only fancy each other a little bit.”

Related Posts

Actor Ansel Elgort Strips Naked to Raise Money for COVID-19 Relief Effort

April 22, 2020

Nick Cannon Will Only Stop Talking About Eminem if the Rapper Shuts Up

April 22, 2020

Missy Elliott Drops New Video for “Cool Off”: Watch

April 22, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *