Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out With Their Pregnancy

Congratulations again to Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith!

On Sunday, the couple stepped out together at the 2020 BAFTA Awards in London, where Turner-Smith, 33, showed off her baby bump underneath a glamorous sparkly yellow Gucci gown with a halter neckline. Jackson, 41, looked dashing in a classic black tuxedo.

“I’ve never felt more beautiful, i will never ever forget this moment, and i look forward to showing this to my baby angel years from now 🥰,” the mum-to-be captioned three images of herself in the gown on Instagram.

During the evening, she shared another photo to Twitter and hilariously wrote, “Any way, the #BAFTAs are not yet over but this pregnant lady has to leave because if i don’t eat every 2.5hrs i turn into florence pugh from the 3rd act of midsommar — highly emotional & very likely to let my man get sewn into a bear costume and burnt alive.”

The Affair actor retweeted his wife’s post, adding a side-eyes emoji for commentary.

