Joshua hits Saudi Arabia for Ruiz Rematch

Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua, has landed in Saudi Arabia ahead of his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

The eagerly anticipated rematch is set to take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Diriyah.

Joshua will be looking to regain his IBF, WBA and WBO titles after losing them in a shock defeat to Ruiz Jr back in June at Madison Square Garden, New York.

The Mexican-American boxer inflicted Joshua’s first professional loss with a technical knockout in the seventh-round in what is one of the biggest ever upsets in heavyweight history.

It is understood that Saudi Arabia tabled almost $100million (£83million) for the match to be held there.