Joshua gets new sparring partner ahead of Ruiz rematch

Anthony Joshua is sparring with Albon Pervizaj ahead of his eagerly-anticipated rematch against Andy Ruiz Jnr.

The Nigerian-born British heavyweight is eager to be in the best possible shape for his clash against Ruiz, which takes place in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

Pervizaj is one of several sparring partners that Joshua is going to bring in as he prepares for the rematch, which boxing experts have described as make or mar for him.

24-year-old Pervizaj has a record of 12 victories and no defeats so far, with nine knockouts.

In addition to Pervizaj, American fighter Timothy Moten has also been seen in Joshua’s camp.

Moten, who is short and stocky, is similar in style to Ruiz, and will offer the 30-year-old a good insight of what to expect next month.