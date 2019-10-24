Joshua gets new sparring partner ahead of Ruiz rematch

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Joshua gets new sparring partner ahead of Ruiz rematch

Anthony Joshua is sparring with Albon Pervizaj ahead of his eagerly-anticipated rematch against Andy Ruiz Jnr.

The Nigerian-born British heavyweight is eager to be in the best possible shape for his clash against Ruiz, which takes place in Saudi Arabia on December 7.

Pervizaj is one of several sparring partners that Joshua is going to bring in as he prepares for the rematch, which boxing experts have described as make or mar for him.

24-year-old Pervizaj has a record of 12 victories and no defeats so far, with nine knockouts.

In addition to Pervizaj, American fighter Timothy Moten has also been seen in Joshua’s camp.

Moten, who is short and stocky, is similar in style to Ruiz, and will offer the 30-year-old a good insight of what to expect next month.

,

Related Posts

Champions League: Messi milestone in Barca win; Liverpool, Chelsea impress

October 24, 2019

Messi is pure talent, God said ‘Go on, go and play with those kids’ – Evra explains

October 23, 2019

Sterling, Mbappe set Champions League alight with hat-tricks

October 23, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *