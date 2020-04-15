Joseph Yobo’s Birthday Message to Adaeze is the Sweetest

ukamakaCelebrity / FashionNo Comment on Joseph Yobo’s Birthday Message to Adaeze is the Sweetest

Joseph Yobo has taken to his Instagram to declare his undying love for his wife and the mother of his children, Adaeze Yobo.

The former beauty queen recently turned 30 and to celebrate this milestone, her footballer husband wrote her the sweetest note on Instagram, saying:

Happy 30th Birthday to my darling wife and mom to our beautiful kids.

Askim, you’re unbelievably precious to me…and I’m so happy to celebrate another year with you.

May this special day bring you lots of moments cherish.
I am so proud and blessed to call you my wife.

Thank you for being an amazing partner. My life is better because of you!
I adore you my queen!
Love you Now and Forever 🖤

See the note below:

Related Posts

Adekunle Gold Writes Glowingly About Simi’s Songwriting Skill

April 15, 2020

Demi Lovato Speaks About Drug Overdose, Eating Disorder & Acting Career

April 15, 2020

Ava DuVernay Launches Arts Fund for Organisations Focused on Women & More

April 15, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *