Joseph Yobo’s Birthday Message to Adaeze is the Sweetest

Joseph Yobo has taken to his Instagram to declare his undying love for his wife and the mother of his children, Adaeze Yobo.

The former beauty queen recently turned 30 and to celebrate this milestone, her footballer husband wrote her the sweetest note on Instagram, saying:

Happy 30th Birthday to my darling wife and mom to our beautiful kids. Askim, you’re unbelievably precious to me…and I’m so happy to celebrate another year with you. May this special day bring you lots of moments cherish.

I am so proud and blessed to call you my wife. Thank you for being an amazing partner. My life is better because of you!

I adore you my queen!

Love you Now and Forever 🖤

See the note below: