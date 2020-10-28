Josep Maria Bartomeu resigns as Barcelona president

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has resigned as Barcelona president following increasing pressure in the Catalan capital.

He however noted that he had accepted proposals for the club to join a European Super League.

After months of fans trying to force him out, Bartomeu stood down on Tuesday, along with the entire board of directors.

In a leaving speech Bartomeu said Barca had begun proceedings to join a Super League to help its financial future.

Meanwhile, La Liga president Javier Tebas responded to Bartomeu’s claims by saying it “confirms his ignorance about the football industry”.

Tebas called it a “weak and imaginary competition which would be their ruin”.

Bartomeu was due to step down in March, having served the maximum two terms as president, but was facing a vote of no confidence as more than 20,000 club members signed a motion to remove him.

Resentment had grown against his leadership over the past year because of worsening finances and Barca’s decline on the pitch and their failure to win a trophy last season.

Bartomeu also fell out with superstar skipper Lionel Messi in the summer after the Argentina forward handed in a shock transfer request.

Messi failed to force a move and decided to stay as he did not want a long-drawn out legal tussle with the club, but hit out at Bartomeu, adding: “There has been no project or anything for a long time”.

It remains to be seen how his resignation would affect the club, who take on Juventus in the Champions League today, four days after suffering a 3-1 home defeat to bitter rivals Real Madrid.

