Jos Building Collapse: Death Toll Hits 12

The death toll in the collapse of a building in Jos has reached 12, officials say.

The owner of the building, Alhaji Kabiru Nalele, his two wives and nine others died in the incident on Monday.

Director of Search and Rescue, Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mrs. Junni Bala, confirmed the number of deaths in Jos on Tuesday.

The two-storey building located at Butcher Line in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau collapsed on Monday evening.

Bala said four other people who were critically injured during the disaster were now receiving treatment in the hospital.

She said that the search and rescue operation had been completed.

Of the nine others that lost their lives in the incident, some were Nalele’s children.