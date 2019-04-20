Jordyn Woods Says She Still Has Love for Kylie Jenner

Jordyn Woods carries no grudges for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

TMZ reporters spotted the model at the Los Angeles Aiport with her bodyguard and mother, Elizabeth Woods, and asked her about her relationship with the Will Smith-Jada Pinkett family who continue to support her. “Honestly, the whole world’s support is amazing,” she said.

And when the subject was changed to Woods’ former bestfriend Kylie, asking if she “willing to rekindle the friendship, she simply said she has “love for everybody.”

“Do you love Kylie?” the reporter insisted. “Always,” she replied, before her mother chimed in with, “We love Kylie always.” And as she and her mother entered the airport, the reporter asked, “Any messages for Kylie?” Elizabeth shouted: “We love you, Kylie.” Check out the encounter in the video below: