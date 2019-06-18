Jordyn Woods Opens Up About KUWTK Tristan Thompson Cheating Episode

Jordyn Woods has some words ahead of the two-part Keeping Up with the Kardashians finale addressing her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, which left Khloe Kardashian in tears during last week’s episode.

The model told ET, “Everyone has their truth and their story, so you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth.”

Asked how she thinks she’ll be depicted in the episode, she responded, “Hopefully, like myself, and the real me will shine. Life moves on. Money doesn’t stop. The world doesn’t stop. And hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward.”

She added that she is “staying busy, staying positive and just working. I don’t think I’ve ever been more busy. I was on Grown-ish. That comes out next month, and, yeah, hopefully, more stuff is coming soon.”

“Hopefully, the sky’s the limit,” she continued about what’s next for her. “[I’m] trying new things, getting into acting, I have my active-wear line, more designing, and just moving forward and keeping positive people around me.”

“I mean life is short, you know, tomorrow is not promised, so just always stay as positive as possible,” she concluded.