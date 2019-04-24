Jordyn Woods on Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal: ‘I Was Bullied by the World’

Jordyn Woods has spoken up yet again about how she felt during the saga with the Kardashians.

The model, who is currently in Lagos, addressed the controversy surrounding her alleged affair with Khloe Kardashian’s former partner Tristan Thompson during a panel in Lagos, saying she was “bullied by the world.”

“My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world. I understood for the first time what it’s like being a black woman — in a just society, how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have to live it,” she said.

And this is the first time she would speak since her interview with Jada Pinkett’s Red Table Talk back in March. She hasn’t been seen with any of the Kardashians since the scandal, although she told TMZ last week that she still has love for Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians.

See her photos taken at Ikoyi in Lagos: