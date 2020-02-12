Jordyn Woods recently shared a video of herself working out at Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy gym, and it wasn’t long before she was accused of using it for clout.

“getting back to it 🐍💪🏽who’s with me!?” Woods captioned the clip. In the clip, viewers can clearly see the Mamba Sports Academy banner above her. “what are your 2020 fitness goals? (That was my first time doing the second machine but after the 5th set I was a lot more graceful 😂) for those of you asking the first workout is all for core strength.”

She paired the banner with a snake emoji, and this led one user to feel like her post was “clout-ish.”

“This seems very clout-ish. Mamba Sports Academy? Since when…?” the user commented.

This prompted photographer and Woods’ friend, Alex Hainer, to explain that she’s the one who invited Woods to workout at the facility. “I’ve been going to Mamba for a few months now and I asked her if she wanted to go with me this morning,” Hainer wrote. “Relax. It’s an amazing facility.”

“Facts,” Wood replied to Hainer. “Happy you took me. it’s so nice. People just have anything to say.”

See the exchange and the video below: