Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Named Best Film by African-American Film Critics Association

THR is reporting that the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has named Jordan Peele’s Us the best film of 2019.

The filmmaker was also named best director, while Lupita Nyong’o earned best actress honors. The success comes two years after Peele’s Get Out was the big winner with the AAFCA, when it picked up four awards including best film, director, screenplay and actor (Daniel Kaluuya).

See the list of winners below:

Full list of winners of AAFCA 2019 awards

Best Film: Us (Universal)

Best Director: Jordan Peele (Us, Universal)

Best Actor: Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name, Netflix)

Best Actress: Lupita Nyong’o (Us, Universal)

Best Supporting Actor: Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy, Warner Bros.)

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, Netflix)

Best Breakout Performance: Kelvin Harrison, Jr. (Waves, A24)

Best Animated Film: Abominable (Universal)

Best Documentary: The Black Godfather (Netflix)

Best Foreign Film: Parasite (Neon)

Best Independent Film: The Last Black Man in San Francisco (A24)

Best Screenplay Presented with The Black List: Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (Neon)

Impact Award: Queen & Slim (Universal)

We See You Award: Taylor Russell (Waves, A24)

AAFCA 10 Best Films of 2019

1. Us (Universal)

2. Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)

3. Just Mercy (Warner Bros.)

4. Clemency (Neon)

5. The Irishman (Netflix)

6. Queen & Slim (Universal)

7. Waves (A24)

Tie for 8. Parasite (Neon) and Atlantics (Netflix)

9. The Farewell (A24)

10. Harriet (Focus)