Jordan Peele’s Next Horror Film Will be Here in 2022

THR is reporting that Jordan Peele’s next horror film will be released on July 22, 2022.

Per the outlet, the unnamed project “is one of two titles that was mentioned when Peele signed his rich five-year overall feature deal with the studio. He will write, direct and produce both, according to the Oct 2019 announcement.”

This exciting news comes after Peele’s Us, which raked in $255 million at the global box office. Before that was Get Out, his feature debut, which grossed $176 million at the North American box office on a $5 million budget.

We can’t wait!

