Jordan Peele Speaks About His Attraction to Horror: “There Is an Evil Embedded Into Our DNA”

Jordan Peele opened up about his attraction while being honoured at the Hammer Museum this past weekend.

According to THR, the Oscar Award-winning director his inspirations and interest in horror. He said:

“I feel particularly humbled to receive such an honor so early in my film career. I know this is an institution that’s honored artists whose incredible work elevates the discourse of our time. Artists whose work is brilliant, beautiful, eternal, nuanced. I made a movie about brain transplantations. A family that performs brain transplantations in their basement. I followed that up with a little flick about some clones that live underground and eat rabbits so, uh, you can see how this is an unexpected turn of events to be here. Sometimes the Hammer don’t give a fuck and that’s cool. I love that and I’ll take it.”

He also spoke about what, according to Martin Scorsese’s recent controversial statements, qualifies as “cinema.”

“I can buy the premise for a second that this is a deserved thing, after all I spent so many hours growing up watching great cinema and absorbing art house classics of the 20th century like Ghostbusters 2, Gremlins 2, and Chud 2, all the twos. That’s my pathway of this great thing that Martin Scorsese calls cinema.”

He then expanded on his creative motivations.

“My passion is to entertain. I dream less about making a commentary about society than I do about getting a laugh or getting a scream or scaring anybody. Any audible noise that an audience can make, that’s my passion. Apparently to either get at something important or to just simply make people laugh, it involves a search of the same thing and that’s truth.”

The director added that as he grew up, his perspective on life became “a little cynical,” and he found new truth in the exploration of what he refers to as “the human demon.”

“This is the idea that no matter what there is, whatever you do, there is an evil embedded into our DNA. It crystallizes when we get together. It’s in our tribalism, our nationalism, and our capitalism, our mob mentality, our obsession with categorization. We’re so good at masking our own evil from ourselves and so my obsession evolved to pulling down this mask. I figured why not try to reveal the truth in my language. Do it as entertaining as I could. I found early on that this would require a certain amount of vulnerability. if I was going to tap into fears that would resonate with others, I would need to explore and understand my own fears and my own faults.”

