Jordan Peele promised to ensure that John Boyega will continually get jobs in Hollywood.

Boyega, while speaking about the systemic racism in the west, noted that he had risked his career to join the Black Lives Matter protests in London in the wake of the George Floyd murder in the United States, but “fuck that!” he said, passionately.

The Star Wars actor went on to speak about the importance of the movement, of the protest. “We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting. I ain’t waiting.”

“Every black person understands and realizes the first time you are reminded that you are black,” Boyega added, occasionally stopping to fight back tears during the speech. “You remember. Every black person in here remembers when another person reminded you that you were black.”

His speech moved many people, one of those being filmmaker Jordan Peele, who tweeted his support for the actor, saying, “We got you, John. And this had gotten over 1million likes as at press time.

