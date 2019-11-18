Jonathan, Wife, host APC governor after Bayelsa Guber Poll [Photos]

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience have been pictured celebrating with Jigawa Governor Badaru, Chairman APC Campaign Organisation during a visit to their residence on Saturday evening.

This comes hours after David Lyon, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the Bayelsa gubernatorial poll.

Lyon, a political godson of Mrs Jonathan, pulled off an upset by beating Senator Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 election.