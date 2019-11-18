Jonathan, Wife, host APC governor after Bayelsa Guber Poll [Photos]

emmanuel

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience have been pictured celebrating with Jigawa Governor Badaru, Chairman APC Campaign Organisation during a visit to their residence on Saturday evening.

This comes hours after David Lyon, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the Bayelsa gubernatorial poll.

Lyon, a political godson of Mrs Jonathan, pulled off an upset by beating Senator Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November 16 election.

Former president Jonathan and his wife hosted the APC delegation to the Bayelsa guber poll Sunday
