Jonathan still president on website of Nigerian Embassy in China

Nearly five years after Muhammadu Buhari assumed office as the President of Nigeria, the country’s embassy in China still has displayed on its website, former President Goodluck Jonathan as the President of the country.

It also displays Goodluck Jonathan as the President of Nigeria in the ‘About Us’ section of its website with a URL of ‘https://beijing.ngembassy.org/’

Still more shocking is the fact that former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aminu Wali is displayed as the ‘current’ Minister of Foreign Affairs on its home page.

The present Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has been in office for over four years.

The Nigerian Envoy to China is Ambassador Baba Ahmad Jidda.