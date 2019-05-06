Jonathan Remembers Yar’Adua 9 Years After

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on Jonathan Remembers Yar’Adua 9 Years After

Nigeria’s immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan has paid tribute to late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

In a lengthy tribute posted on his official Twitter handle @GEJonathan, Jonathan described his late principal as a man of integrity who put national interest above personal and ethnic considerations.

A former governor of Katsina State, Yar’Adua was sworn in as Nigeria’s president on May 29, 2007 but he didn’t live to the end of his tenure as he died on May 5, 2010.

Jonathan, his deputy, then stepped into the shoes of his principal, Yar’Adua and became Nigeria’s President.

In 2011, Jonathan won the presidential elections and remained Nigeria’s President till 2015, when he was defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

,

Related Posts

Trump’s Former Lawyer, Michael Cohen, Goes to Jail

May 6, 2019

‘I Can End Godfatherism in Lagos’ – El-Rufai

May 6, 2019

2019 Elections: Kwara REC Explodes, Says Politicians Offered Him Money to Compromise Poll

May 6, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *