Jonathan Reacts to Bloody Coup Attempt in Ethiopia

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says his ‘heart bleeds’ when there is unnecessary and avoidable bloodshed.

Jonathan stated this in reaction to the botched coup attempt in Ethiopia which led to the death of Seare Mekonnen, chief of staff of the Ethiopian army, and Ambachew Mekonnen, regional governor of Amhara, among others.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, the former president said nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen.

He condemned the attempted coup in the northeastern country and called on people around the world to show solidarity to the “democratically-elected” government of Prime Minister Abuy Ahmed.

“Nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of citizens in Ethiopia or any other nation,” Jonathan said.

“I have long said, believed and practised the principle that nobody’s political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen.

“As such, it bleeds my heart when there is unnecessary and avoidable bloodshed as has just happened in Ethiopia. I condemn the attempted coup against the democratically elected government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

“I go further to call on men and women of goodwill around the world to also condemn such anti-democratic actions and show solidarity to the democratically elected constitutional order in Ethiopia.

“Democracy has come to rest in Africa. Constitutionality and the rule of law are what we in Africa need, especially in the cradle of civilisation and the melting point of the African Union.

“Africa hopes for a speedy return to normalcy and I stand ready to lend my voice and actions to make that possible. May God bless Africa and may He be with the government and people of Ethiopia at such a trying time.”