Jonathan Purrs as Former Minister Gets World Bank Appointment

Former president Goodluck Jonathan believes Dr Muhammad Ali Pate, his former minister of state for health, will do very well on his new role at World Bank.

Jonathan congratulated Pate, who was recently named global director for health, nutrition and population at the World Bank.

“I congratulate Dr. Muhammad Ali Pate, my former Minister of State for health over his appointment by World Bank as Global Director for health, nutrition, and population,” Jonathan said.

“Since he left the country in 2013 to take up an international appointment, Dr. Pate has continued to soar like an eagle on the global scale.

“He exhibited prodigious capacity and professionalism as a member of my cabinet. I have no doubt that he will do very well in his new position. Congratulations.”

Muhammad Pate resigned in 2013 to pick up appointment as a professor in Duke University’s Global Health Institute, USA, and a senior adviser to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Pate was also appointed as director of Global Financing Facility (GFF) of the World Bank Group, which seeks to raise “trillions of dollars” to ensure the sustainable development goals (SDGs) are achieved before 2030.