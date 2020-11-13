Jonathan mourns with Ghana over Rawlings’ death

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has sympathised with the people Ghana over the death of their former president, Jerry Rawlings.

Rawling passed away on Thursday, Nov 12, due to complications arising from COVID-19, according to local media reports.

After his passing was confirmed, Jonathan joined other prominent African statesmen to sympathize with the West African nation.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Ghana over the passing on of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

“As Ghana’s leader under different dispensations, he acquitted himself as a soldier of the masses and crusader for social justice.

“President Rawlings was a statesman & Pan-Africanist with strong views & drive for Africa’s renaissance & growth. He died at a time the continent needed his wisdom and experience to deal with challenging socio-political issues. May God Almighty grant his soul eternal rest,” he tweeted.

