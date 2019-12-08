Jonathan leads election observer mission to Guinea

Ex-President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and Benin Republic’s ex-President Nicéphore Soglo have been nominated to co-lead a pre-election assessment mission to the Republic of Guinea’s parliamentary elections scheduled for February 2020.

The mission is being deployed by the National Democratic Institute (NDI) and Kofi Annan Foundation (KAF).

The high-level international delegation is to conduct an assessment of the preparations for the legislative elections beginning from December 9, 2019.

Other members of the delegation include Ambassador Medina Wesseh, Secretary-General of the Mano River Union; Dr. Christopher Fomunyoh, Senior Associate and Regional Director for Central and West Africa, NDI; Mr. Sébastien F. W. Brack, Head of Elections and Democracy Programme,KAF, as well as Dr. Sophia Moestrup; and Mr. Paul Komivi Sémeko Amegakpo, both of NDI.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with the country’s Electoral Commission, ruling and opposition political parties, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders in Conakry to assess preparations for the legislative elections and explore ways of fostering peaceful and credible polls.

Speaking before his departure for Conakry, the Guinean capital, on Sunday, former President Jonathan said the “delegation looks forward to meeting with various Guinean electoral stakeholders.”

Jonathan further noted that “Successful elections and democratic progress in Guinea would bode well for West Africa and other parts of the continent as Africans gain more confidence in choosing their political leaders through regularly held and meaningful elections.”

Also speaking ahead of the mission, former President of the Republic of Benin Soglo said: “Guinea’s February 2020 elections will be an important step in strengthening the country’s democracy and giving voice to citizens through their elected representatives. As Guinean citizens prepare to go to the polls, a peaceful and inclusive electoral process is critically important.”

A press statement jointly issued by the organisers stated that “The NDI/KAF mission to Guinea will conduct its activities in accordance with the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation and Code of Conduct adopted by the United Nations in 2005 and will base its findings and recommendations on Guinean laws and international standards for elections.”