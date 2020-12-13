Jonathan hails Wike at 57

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as he celebrates his 57th birthday on Sunday.

Jonathan, in a goodwill message on Saturday in Abuja, described Wike as a courageous man committed to promoting peace and upholding the unity of the nation.

“You are a hardworking leader, who is committed to improving the welfare of the people through service delivery and good governance.

“All who have visited Rivers in recent time can attest to your transformational strides and the fact that the state is making tremendous progress under your leadership.

“As a governor of Rivers, you have displayed great courage and wisdom in protecting the interest of your people, promoting peace and upholding the unity of Nigeria,” he said.

Born on 13 March 1963 at Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor, Rivers State, Wike became the governor of Rivers in 2015, succeeding Rotimi Amaechi.

He was re-elected to another four-year term in 2019.

