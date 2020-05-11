Jonathan gives reasons for ‘stepping away from active politics’

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has given reason he is stepping away from active politics in the country.

GEJ stated this on Sunday in Yenagoa, when Governor Douye Diri inaugurated the state executive council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking at the event, Jonathan said: “Don’t be discouraged if you do not see me in most party activities in the state. I decided to appear in this event so that I will not be misunderstood.

“I’m shifting away from being an effective partisan politician because of my foundation. People who want to partner me felt that if you are a partisan leader in the country, they will eat with you with a long spoon.

“I felt that after serving as President of this country, I should go to some other areas where my services would be required. Through that process, I would be able to support the nation and the state in one way or the other.”

Jonathan is widely hailed as a hero of democracy in Nigeria after his concession call to rival Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress shortly after the 2015 presidential election.

The former president has served on election observation missions across Africa since vacating Nigeria’s seat of power in 2015.

