Jonathan, Dickson meet for first time after Bayelsa Poll

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan and his estranged political godson, the governor of Bayelsa State Seriake Dickson, have met for the first time after their reported falling apart over the governorship election in the state.

Both leaders met at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Nguru, Aboh-Mbaise, in Imo State, on Sunday, during the special thanksgiving service to mark the golden jubilee of Dr. Kennedy Opara and the dedication of his twin children, David and Daniel, as well as the 70th birthday of the celebrant’s mother.

Jonathan and Dickson have not met since the November 16 governorship election in the state which paved way for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Douye Diri, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship election was beaten by David Lyon of the APC in a stunning upset.